Vatican, the broker of the Palace of London to the Pope: “I want 20 million”

The Vatican scandal does not stop giving twists. Some time after the purchase by the Church of a London building through the advice of a broker, Gianluigi Torzi, an unprecedented fact emerged. After the “scam” suffered by the Holy See – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – two meetings took place between Torzi and dad and even in front of Francesco the broker did not back down. The judges of the Court of Rome are convinced of this and rejected the appeal to the Review of the Molise broker. The businessman, accused by the Vatican Gendarmerie of fraud and blackmail. According to testimonies, he met the Pontiff on 22 and 26 December 2018.

But even in that case, – the Fact continues – according to the judges, “he refused to sign the declaration of commitment” to withdraw his claims deriving from the totally disadvantageous contract for the Vatican. Torzi, who initially demanded 5 million from the Holy See, arrived to ask for 20 million after the meeting with the Pope, up to 15 million which, according to the Public Prosecutor of Rome, he would then “launder” by investing in the Italian market.