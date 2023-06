How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Vatican said Pope Francis, hospitalized after undergoing a bowel operation last Wednesday (07), underwent therapy to help with his breathing this Sunday (11). Despite the aid, the statement states that “the pope is doing well and his recovery is progressing normally”. The pontiff remains hospitalized and recovering at the Gemelli hospital in Rome.

Also according to the statement, the pope watched the mass this Sunday on television and received the Eucharist. The statement also states that Francisco “had lunch together with those who assist him in these days of recovery, in the private apartment, on the 10th floor of the Gemelli, including doctors, the sanitary assistant, nurses, auxiliaries and personnel of the Gendarmerie Corps”.

Contrary to what the Italian press speculated, Francis did not pray the Angelus from the hospital window. The medical advice at this time is for the pope not to make an effort so as not to compromise the healing of the surgery. According to the doctors’ forecast, the Pope will remain hospitalized until the end of next week.