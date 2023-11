Pope Francis at the audience on November 22, 2023, in Rome | Photo: Alessandro di Meo/EFE/EPA

Pope Francis, who canceled his trip to the COP28 climate conference, which will be held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, due to health problems, continues to suffer from lung inflammation but no fever, the Vatican said on Wednesday (29 ).

The pontiff, who will turn 87 in December, is being treated with antibiotics and remains at his residence, Casa Santa Marta.

According to the Holy See’s statement, Francis’ health condition is “stable”, but lung inflation associated with “respiratory problems” persists. Pope Francis has faced several illnesses this year due to his age and a complicated abdominal hernia operation.

This Wednesday morning, Pope Francis appeared before thousands of faithful in the traditional general audience and said that he was still not well, which is why his catechesis had to be read by a collaborator. “I’m still not well with this flu. My voice is not good,” he explained to the faithful present in the Paul VI Room in the Vatican.

Despite recent respiratory problems, Pope Francis received and spoke for more than two hours with Spanish bishops, called to analyze the situation in seminaries in Spain. He also hosted the Scottish football club Celtic and the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, at his residence.

Pope Francis underwent a CT scan at a hospital in Rome, which confirmed these health problems. (With EFE Agency)