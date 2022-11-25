A phone call “made by Cardinal Becciu to His Holiness Pope Francis”, in which “the intention was to push the Pope to state circumstances of some use” for the process that was about to begin. And it is “also rather evident that the recording took place without the Pope’s knowledge, that it was made by Becciu in collaboration with Maria Luisa Zambrano and that a third male person was also present who called the aforementioned “le”. This is what we read in a note sent last October 26 by the public prosecutor’s office at the Court of Sassari to the office of the Vatican Promoter of Justice, and viewed by Adnkronos, now in the files in the context of the trial involving the Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu.

“The first annotation -writes the public prosecutor of Sassari Giovanni Caria- has as its object the story of the formation (and from what has been learned of the production in your trial) of a series of transport documents (DDT) to be considered false, presumably created to justify from a certain period onwards the collection by Spes of substantial sums of money from the Diocese of Ozieri.It is underlined that the forgery would be proven by digital documents found during the search and the consequent IT consultancy (with date of corresponding to that of the sending of defensive documentation in your trial) and from data acquired in the lodged archive. I inform you that I have delegated the PG operating to carry out more specific investigations on four subjects who firstly attested the veracity of some of the Ddt”.

The second annotation, we read again, “has as its object the sphere of relations between the then bishop of Ozieri Pintor and the members of Spes, including those who were also part of Caritas of Ozieri”. In particular, “attention was directed to the phases of opening the Caritas account at Banca Intesa used in fact by members of the Spes for the transfer of sums of money for various reasons (as well as as an account for receiving the total payment of € 125,000 by Cardinal Angelo Becciu with funds from the Vatican coffers). Spes legal representative) were very bad, right after the opening of the current account, and that Bishop Pintor did not in any way arrange for the opening of the account (and presumably he was unaware of it)”.

The “singular” aspect of the story – continues the prosecutor of Sassari in the note seen by Adnkronos – “still subjected to investigative insights, is that there already existed a current account at Banca Prossima (Intesa), this one certainly opened by Bishop Pintor , so much so that his signature was found deposited, and that it was closed shortly after the opening of the other account”.

The third annotation, reads the note viewed by Adnkronos again – “is of particular delicacy. It deals with material found from some digital supports seized during the first search (in particular from Maria Luisa Zambrano, daughter of Giovanna Pani, both persons de facto family with all the Beccius). As described in the annotation, there is a recording in the documents of a telephone call made by Cardinal Becciu to His Holiness Pope Francis. From the tenor of the recording we learn that the intention was to push the Pope to affirm circumstances of some use for your process which was about to begin.It is also quite evident that the recording took place without the Pope’s knowledge, that it was made by Becciu in collaboration with Maria Luisa Zambrano and that a third person of male who referred to the aforementioned as her (the latter aspect and any other consideration, of course, are still in the phase of assessment)”.

“From certain circumstances that have emerged, it would appear that the registration took place from a place subject to the jurisdiction of the Vatican City, for which any consideration on the legal qualification of the conduct will be attributed to this Office. However, I underline the fact that a meeting took place the following day della Zambrano with the Cardinal and with her brother Mario Becciu, during which Zambrano was asked to bring the recording. Obviously we do not know if any use has been made of this recording”.

“The chats referred to in the fourth DVD – underlines the note from the Sassari prosecutor to the Vatican promoter of justice which Adnkronos has come into possession of – concern material found on digital media in use by Giovanna Pani, seized at a later time . The chats take place with a person indicated as Castia. I think there is no doubt that it is Cecilia Marogna, defendant in your trial. From a careful reading of the chats one would learn that: Marogna’s relations with Giovanna Pani are extremely cordial ( albeit with emotional ups and downs of Marogna herself) and I would say affectionate, so much so that Marogna affirms that that (understanding of the Pani and the Becciu) is her family: the contacts are largely aimed at agreeing lines of defence. Marogna who organizes the visit of a Report journalist to Ozieri to do a service in favor of Spes: there is an episode in which Marogna is Pani on 2.12.2021 they meet in Oristano in a risen house rvata. In-depth investigations into the exact location and the presence of other people are underway; twice Pani (or whoever) delivered unspecified goods to Marogna by placing them in the trunk of her car. I think it is of your procedural interest to verify whether the nature of Marogna’s relations with Cardinal Angelo Becciu (and with her entire family, even in a broad sense) are consistent with your procedural or investigative findings “.

The latest DVD “contains appointment decrees and reports of IT technical consultancy. The material attached here should be considered as partial, given that the investigations in progress could bring out data that confirm or deny the reflections carried out at this moment”.