Vatican officially expresses disappointment over scenes from Paris Olympics opening

The Vatican in an official statement indicated that it was disappointed by a number of scenes from the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. It is specified that the Holy See does not question freedom of speech and expression, but with respect for others, reports TASS.

“The Holy See cannot help but add its voice to those of others who have noted in recent days that many Christians and believers of other religions have been offended by certain scenes. At such a prestigious event, which brings together common values, one cannot resort to metaphors that present religious convictions in a ridiculous light,” the statement said.

The opening ceremony of the 24th Olympics took place on July 26, during which a provocative parody of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” was shown on stage. This caused widespread criticism of the organizers and actors.

Earlier, the head of the Greek Orthodox Church, Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos, called everything that happened at the opening ceremony of the Games in Paris “worthy of absolute contempt.” US presidential candidate Donald Trump, in turn, called the parody of da Vinci’s work terrible and shameful.