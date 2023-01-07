Vatican, Pope Francis completes the reform of the Vicariate of Rome

Something the disappearance of the Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI he must have moved it because Pope francesco as the first act from “Free Pope” he rearranged the diocese Of Rome and sent a message to Giorgia Meloni and its government through the president of the CEI, the cardinal Matthew Maria Zuppithat is the head of the Italian bishops, on the use of Pnrr. Let’s start right from this point.

The high prelate declared: “State and Church must certainly work together to fight poverty and to promote education. True collaboration can be implemented in any field. Together they must promote the construction and dissemination of a sense of community, rights and duties, but always placing the person at the center of everything”.

And then, specifically with regard to the new executive, he continued: “I hope he does not miss his opportunities. This is actually a wish I make for everyone. We are experiencing decisive months and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is not only tactical, but I would say strategic. The government must work in order not to let this great opportunity slip through its fingers: it would mean negatively mortgaging our future and that of the next generations”.

A rather unusual message because rarely the Catholic church thus enters into the merits and specifically, referring precisely to the Pnrr which, let us remember, is a plan that brings with it a lot of money: a total of 221.5 billion euros, the highest amount allocated for a Village of the EU. The interest of the Church to access through its organizations to works of a social nature and this should not be surprising. What’s interesting to note is that the release happened right after the disappearance of Pope Benedict.

The other interesting point is instead that of the complete reorganization of the Roman diocese. There Apostolic Constitution that is called “In Ecclesiarum Communion” pertains to the ordering of Vicariate Of Rome and bears the progressive N. 0012 and was published on Friday 6 January 2023, that is yesterday. The fact, due to its rapid times, assumes the role of a political signal that Pope francesco wanted to send. The reform had already been in the air for months but no one in the Roman diocese expected this sudden acceleration which took everyone by surprise.

From a strictly technical point of view the Dad redefined the role of the cardinal vicarnow covered by Angelo De Donatis. In this regard we read: “The extensive commitment required by the government of the universal Church makes it necessary for me to help in the care of the diocese of Rome. For this reason, I appoint a cardinal as my auxiliary and vicar general (cardinal vicar), who in my name and by my mandate, with the collaboration of my other auxiliary bishops, among whom I choose the vicegerent, exercises the episcopal ministry of teaching, sanctification and pastoral government for the diocese of Rome with ordinary vicarious power in the terms established by me”.

And then he continues: “The cardinal vicar will inform me periodically and whenever he deems it necessary about the pastoral activity and the life of the diocese. In particular, he will not undertake important initiatives or initiatives exceeding the ordinary administration without having first reported to me ”. In short, it is a real revolution that substantially puts the cardinal under guardianship De Donatis through a “vice-regent” of immediate papal trust who in fact will control every act of the vicar through the regent monsignor Baldassare Reina.

Its role is explicitly that of a strong control over vicariate as indeed the text itself explicitly states Apostolic Constitution: “The task of moderating the offices of the Vicariate in the exercise of their functions, convening the monthly meeting of the directors of all the offices of the Vicariate, establishing criteria for the correct application of the principle of a single interlocution in relations between the Vicariate and the other authority, ensure that the employees of the Vicariate faithfully carry out the tasks entrusted to them. He exercises the proper powers of the cardinal vicar when he is impeded or absent or when his office is vacant, taking care to submit the most important questions to me”.

In another passage we read instead: “the Church loses its credibility when it is filled with what is not essential to its mission or, worse, when its members, sometimes even those invested with ministerial authority, are a source of scandal with their unfaithful behavior to the Gospel. This is not just a problem for the Church: it is also a problem for those whom the Church, the people of God, is called to serve with the proclamation of the Gospel and the witness of charity”.

And it is precisely in these words that a further “response” to the words of Father Georgthe personal secretary of Pope Benedict XVI who did not hesitate to attack directly Francis after the death of the German Pope. We must also remember that Pope francesco some time ago he said that it is necessary to regulate the institution of “Pope Emeritus” in the event of resignation and many have seen in this the fact that the Pope was thinking precisely about his future. In the past, in fact, he said that if, due to his physical conditions, he too had abdicated, he would have retired to San Giovanni in Laterano, that is precisely in Vicariate which he has now completely reformed.

