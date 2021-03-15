The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, a collegiate body whose function is to safeguard Catholic doctrine in the Church, ruled on the question of whether priests could bless the union of homosexual couples. Pope Francis, who has supported civil protection for same-sex couples, agreed with the decision.

The body’s reaction comes after doubts in some ecclesiastical circles about the power of the Church to bless unions between people of the same sex after various parishes and ministers of the Catholic Church in countries like the United States and Germany gave their blessing. to those kinds of unions.

According to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, marriage is seen as “a sacred sacrament” and “corresponds to the union between a man and a woman as part of God’s plan for the creation of life.”

“It is not lawful to impart a blessing to relationships, or even stable couples, that imply a sexual practice outside of marriage (that is, outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open, by itself, to the transmission of life ), as is the case of unions between persons of the same sex “, reads part of the resolution.

The response, presented in a two-page statement and translated into seven languages, reflects that “the Christian community and its pastors must welcome people with homosexual inclinations with respect and sensitivity.”

A text from the Holy See indicates that Pope Francis has been informed and gave “Your assent” to the answer and the explanatory note that accompanies it.

Disappointment in the gay Catholic community

The response comes as a blow to the hopes of gay Catholics who consider Pope Francis more open and progressive.

Since he was elected top hierarch of the Catholic Church in March 2013, Francisco has been more inclusive towards people from the LGBT community in his statements. That same year, the phrase: “Who am I to judge?” Became famous when consulted by homosexual priests.

In 2019, statements issued by Francisco were made public in a documentary in which he supported civil protection for homosexual couples, but far from the Catholic Church. However, the pope has made clear his denial of same-sex marriage.

The response issued by the Holy See on March 15 was received with dismay by advocates of Catholicism within the LGBT community. Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry (an institution that advocates for the greater acceptance of homosexuals in the church), affirms that the Vatican’s position could be ignored, even by some Catholic clergy.

“Catholics recognize the sanctity of love between committed same-sex couples and recognize this love as divinely inspired and divinely supported and therefore meets the standard for being blessed.” it said in a statement.

Pope Francis speaks from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square on February 21, 2021 during the weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican, while the security cameras are seen in the foreground. Vincenzo PINTO AFP

James Martin, a Jesuit reverend and advocate for building bridges with the LGBT community, said that the Vatican note appeared to respond to pressure within the German church, ahead of a consultative meeting to consider blessings from the Church to the couples of the same sex.

“It appears to be the Vatican’s response to some German bishops who had mentioned this possibility, in the run-up to their country’s synod, as a way to reach out to LGBTQ people,” Martin said in an email, quoted by the news agency. AP news.

The German Catholic Church, particularly, has been at the forefront in various debates such as celibacy, contraception, and the Church’s outreach to gay Catholics.

In a statement, Georg Bätzing, head of the German bishops’ conference, said the new document would be incorporated into the discussion in the country, but suggested that the case was not closed in any way.

“There are no easy answers to questions like these (…) The German Church is not only looking at the moral teaching of the Church, but the development of doctrine and the current reality of Catholics today,” he said.

With EFE, Reuters and AP