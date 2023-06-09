The 86-year-old head of the church is doing well after the three-hour intestinal surgery on Wednesday, according to the circumstances, it said on Thursday evening. The Pope has already been able to thank the faithful for their recovery wishes over the phone.

According to his doctors, Pope Francis is still on the road to recovery. (archive image) Image: dpa

According to his doctors, Pope Francis is still on the road to recovery. As the Vatican reported on Thursday evening, citing the doctors treating him, his blood and respiratory values ​​​​are stable. The course after the operation under general anesthesia is normal. The Pope had already consumed liquid food during the day.

He also received the Eucharist in the afternoon, the Feast of Corpus Christi. The press office also reported that the Pope had again been in contact with a Peruvian family whose son he had baptized during his previous stay in Rome’s Gemelli Clinic at the end of March. Little Miguel Angel sent the Pope a picture with a get well wish, after which Francis thanked his mother over the phone.

The 86-year-old church leader underwent a three-hour operation on Wednesday afternoon. The cause was a scar hernia in the intestinal area. According to the operating doctor, Sergio Alfieri, the procedure went without any complications.