The peace mission for Ukraine of the Pope’s envoy continues. The Holy See announces that “on 17-19 July, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, accompanied by an Official of the Secretary of State, will travel to Washington as Envoy of the Holy Father Francis”.

“The visit – explains the Vatican – takes place in the context of the mission aimed at promoting peace in Ukraine and aims to exchange ideas and opinions on the current tragic situation and to support humanitarian initiatives to alleviate the suffering of the most affected and most fragile, especially children”.