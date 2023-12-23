Cardinal Mueller: “Blessing gays is blasphemy”

Blessing a gay couple is “blasphemy”. He stated this in an interview with Repubblica Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller commenting on the declaration Fiducia supplicans published by his successor at the head of the dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, and countersigned by the Pope. «I say this not on the basis of my official or personal authority but on the basis of the authority of revelation divine. In the Holy Scripture the apostle Paul states that immoral behavior, including same-sex sexual relations, is objectively the expression of creature worship rather than Creator worship. We correspond to the “truth of God” in obedience to the commandments of the Decalogue. Willfully acting against it is a grave sin that destroys the life of grace in us, “and those who agree with this also commit a mortal sin.”

The cardinal continues, speaking to Repubblica: «If sexual relations outside of marriage contradict the will of God, then they cannot be blessed, that is, declared good according to the will of the Creator.”

And again: «The prayers of blessing on things and animals are an imitation of God's blessing on all creatures, which ultimately expresses his will for man as a person. In God's blessing on man and woman, and on marriage, the meaning and ultimate purpose of all creation and the history of salvation are revealed. It would be a contradiction to bless what separates us from God. God's commandments are not absurd, they are always useful much more than the doctrines of salvation invented by people, as we can see every day in the totalitarian ideologies of our time.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

