Tributes to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in London | Photo: EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

The Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said this Friday (16) that the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny fills the Vatican with “sadness”.

According to the Vatican News website, Parolin made the statement after a mass he presided over at the Church of Jesus, in Rome, in commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the restoration of the State of Lithuania.

“I saw it on the news, what can I say? I'm terribly sorry. I thought the matter could have been resolved differently. Instead, this news surprises us and fills us with sadness,” the cardinal told reporters.

The secretary disagreed when asked about how Navalny's death could influence the Holy See's relations with Russia. “It’s premature to talk about this… We just found out about it,” said Parolin.

Navalny, 47, died in an Arctic prison this Friday. The Russian government said it was necessary to wait for the autopsy results to determine the cause of death. However, Navalny's supporters and Western leaders, such as American President Joe Biden, pointed to the Kremlin's responsibility.