Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

On May 13, 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot in St. Peter’s Square in Rome – and Emanuela Orlandi was kidnapped around two years later to divert attention? © Epa Ansa Stf/picture alliance/AP/dpa

New turmoil in the mysterious missing person case of Emanuela Orlandi. A former investigator spills the beans – and speaks of German involvement.

Vatican City – Kidnapping in the Vatican: In June 1983, the then 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi disappeared, leaving behind a mystery that remains unsolved to this day. Now the former investigating judge Ilario Martella is shedding new light on the missing person case. In his new exposé book (published on August 30th) he is revealing everything. The telling title: “Emanuela Orlandi – International Intrigue – The truth that no one has ever told about the darkest secret in Italian history.”

Kidnapping of Emanuela Orlandi a diversionary tactic? Former investigator reveals “inconvenient truth”

Martella speaks of explosive details, an “inconvenient truth”: Orlandi and another girl became part of a massive “diversionary tactic”. The second bombshell involving Emanuela Orlandi within a few months.

The focus is on the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II on May 13, 1981 and a possible connection to Bulgaria. In addition to the Turkish assassin Ali Ağca, the Bulgarian Sergei Antonov is also said to have been in St. Peter’s Square. Ağca described Antonov as an accomplice in a hearing, but he was acquitted for lack of evidence and returned to Bulgaria after two years in custody. Antonov, who was found dead in his apartment in Sofia in 2007, has never spoken publicly.

The so-called “Bulgarian trace” in the Emanuela Orlandi case was a threat to the Soviet Union at the time. The Polish Pope had great influence in communist Eastern Europe. Actual or alleged involvement in the assassination would have resulted in a “destabilization” of the entire Soviet bloc, said Martella.

Germany allegedly involved in Emanuela Orlandi case – former judge explains Stasi role

Here, the former investigator’s trail suddenly leads to Germany. The Stasi, which Martella describes as a “highly respected criminal organization,” is said to have been asked for help by the Bulgarian secret service in August 1982. According to Martella, the German organization was to “eliminate any trace that could lead to the Bulgarian secret services and thus the entire Soviet bloc being jointly responsible.”

From 1985 to 1990, Martella led the investigation into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori, who was the same age and disappeared just a month before Orlandi. Martella said according to The Sardinian Union In June, he told an investigative commission in the Vatican that there were indications that the two girls were “sacrificed for something unbelievable, for reasons of state.” He stressed: “I was not only persecuted, but also received threats.” His daughter was one of the targets of these threats.

Martella believes that Orlandi and Gregori were kidnapped and later killed to conceal a larger plot. “It would have been dangerous to leave them alive because they could have been important witnesses…”

Former investigators certain: Vatican knew about plot surrounding Emanuela Orlandi’s disappearance

At the same time, he does not rule out the involvement of the Vatican and the Pope. Martella is certain that the Italian authorities at least knew about the plot. He suspects that the Vatican had the relevant “dossiers”.

Emanuela’s father was an employee of the Vatican and the family had deep roots in the small state. Her brother Pietro is still fighting for clarification and has repeatedly made accusations against the church. He criticizes the fact that the Vatican public prosecutor’s office is trying to shift responsibility onto the family by investigating the “uncle trail”. He also accuses Pope John Paul II of having roamed the streets at night. It was not until 2023 that the Vatican resumed the investigation due to public pressure. (moe)