The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, affirmed this Friday that Ukraine has the right to defend itself, but that limiting the shipment of weapons by other countries “is a weak response” to try to end the warwhich began more than two months ago after the invasion of Russia.

“I do not go into the background of the decisions that the different countries have made to send weapons to Ukraine”, which as a nation has the right to defend itself from the invasion it has suffered,” said Parolin when asked about it during the presentation of the book of the Pope Francis “Against War”, which compiles some of his writings.

But he added: “Limiting yourself to weapons is a weak response. Yes, weapons are a weak answer, not a strong answer!”. “A strong response is a response that undertakes -trying to involve everyone- initiatives according to the peace scheme, that is, initiatives to stop the fighting, to reach a negotiated solution, to think about the possible future of coexistence in our Old Continent” .

Parolin invited, therefore, “to strengthen participation in international organizations and also rediscover a greater capacity for European initiative” because it is “Christian Europe, which is in fact affected by this terrible war”.

The Vatican Secretary of State, the highest exponent of Vatican diplomacy, addressed the international community to say that “it has the obligation not to continue the war but to implement all possible political-diplomatic initiatives to reach a ceasefire and a just peace”.

Parolin said he was “pessimistic” about the negotiations to achieve peace but said that it is necessary to insist “or the war will continue to devour the children of Ukraine” and therefore asked the parties to “abandon rigid positions and show that flexibility that can only lead to just and lasting peace”.

Regarding the right to defense, Parolin assured that “one cannot be expected that someone, unjustly attacked, does not defend his loved ones, his home, his country”, and cited the Church’s catechism which states that “employment of weapons does not entail evils and disorders more serious than the evil that is intended to be eliminated”.

EFE

