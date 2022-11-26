“There is no investigation against the interested parties for the crime of criminal conspiracy. Preliminary investigations, however, are underway conducted by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Sassari, the subject of a recent extension order by the investigating magistrate, to whom the defenders , for reasons of sincere collaboration, have not decided to make any observations”. Like this the lawyers Paola Balducci and Ivano Iai in relation to the news that appeared in the press and, in particular, to an investigation into a crime of association against Cardinal Angelo Becciu and other people, including Tonino Becciu and Maria Luisa Zambrano.

“All the deeds of the ‘Sardinian’ proceeding are still covered by investigative secrecy and – they underline – cannot be published, not even partially. It is therefore surprising that, despite the secrecy that covers them, segments of deeds deriving from the proceeding conducted by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Sassari, including private conversations (moreover irrelevant from a criminal point of view), information from the Judicial Police (Guardia di Finanza) and other documents, have already been disclosed in contexts and filed in offices (particularly with the Judicial Authority of the State of the City of the Vatican), as well as even published by some sites that have disseminated photographic copies, while they continue to not be accessible to those directly concerned since, as mentioned, investigative secrecy is in force for them and their defenders”.

“It will be the responsibility of the writers to promote, therefore, a prompt application before the Authorities in charge for the verification of any violations of investigative secrecy with undue disclosure to third parties, of the rights of defense and of the constitutional guarantees of the interested parties”, they conclude.