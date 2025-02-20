The news that the Pope Francis He had been admitted last Friday, February 14. Since then, the world has been aware of the health of the Pontiff that, according to Vatican sources, suffers “A very complex clinical picturewith a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract that has forced to modify the therapy “, since at first there was a diagnosis of bronchitis. The evolution of the Pope to the treatments is being carried out from the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Romeone of the greatest in Italy.

On May 13, 1981, the Gemelli Hospital in Rome It became the place where the life of John Paul II was saved. That date is marked in the calendar of tragic events when an attack in San Pedro Square against the Pontiff is produced. The Polish Pope received a shot that he had for minutes bleeding in the Vatican, so his personal secretary, Stanisław Dziwisz, decided to immediately transfer the Gemelli Polyclinic. It was this gesture that led to this hospital in Rome becoming the “Los Popes Hospital”also known as ‘Vatican III’

Why the Gemelli hospital in Rome is the ‘Vatican III’

Hospital in which Pope Francis is admitted and where they have installed a small altar. Albert Estepé Vilà | AP

The Gemelli Hospital in Rome saved the life of John Paul IIso the Pontiff returned on more than one occasion to use his services. It is so He baptized him as ‘Vatican III’, since it was the place he visited the most behind his residences of San Pedro and Castel Gandolfo.

The hospital welcomed this recognition, reserving the tenth floor for care, provided it would need it, of Pope John Paul II and also for the subsequent successors. Now it is Pope Francis who is recovering of its bilateral pneumonia in this 200 meter suite square with chapel and stays for attendees, which It is not the first time I visit. In 2021, the Pontiff remained a few days after its colon operation and already in 2023 it was also entered by a respiratory infection.

Everyone is pending and even Many faithful move to the hospital doorto send strength, encouragement and pray for the health of Pope Francis. They do, in fact, in the sculpture that was dedicated to John Paul II at the entrance of the polyclinic.





This is the prestigious Gemelli Polyclinic of Rome

Candles with the face of Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, where he has been hospitalized. Anadolu via Getty Images

The Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome is one of the largest private hospitals in Italy. Was founded in 1964 linked to the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and It is located in Trionfale neighborhood, 8 kilometers from the Vatican. His name is due to the priest Agostino Gemelli, who was a doctor and psychologist in the medical education of the Catholic University.

Its prestige is known throughout the Italian country and according to the magazine Newsweekit is the best center of the Italian health and placing in a 35th position among the best in the world. Since its foundation it has been growing and incorporating medical rooms, structures and modalities, among which Biomedical research stands out. In addition, it is also recognized for its training to new health professionals.

His first operating rooms were those of surgical pathology and medical pathology. Over the years It has consolidated as a hospital full of resources and specialized in:

Digestive diseases and endoscopy.

Gynecology, Obstetrics and Mama Unit.

Oncology and radiotherapy.

Surgery.

Orthopedics and traumatology.

Cardiovascular.

Internal medicine.

Neurology, neurosurgery and column surgery.

Ophthalmology and otolaryngology.

Diagnosis.





