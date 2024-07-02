French Cardinal Dominique François Joseph Mamberti is the Cardinal Protodeacon Elector and, in the next Conclave, he will be the one to announce to the world the name of Pope Francis’ successor from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica.

It is the result of the new distribution of cardinal titles by the Vatican after the Consistory of Monday 1 July. In 2013, it was Cardinal Jean Louis Tauran who pronounced the formula ‘Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam Eminentissimum ac Reverendissimum Dominum …’, with which the nomination of Jorge Mario Bergoglio was announced to the world.

Born in Morocco to French parents

Mamberti, Prefect of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, was born in Marrakesh on 17 March 1952 to French parents. He entered the Pontifical French Seminary in Rome and was ordained a priest for the diocese of Ajaccio (Corsica) on 20 September 1981. He entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See on 1 March 1986 and served in the papal representations in Algeria (1986-1990), Chile (1990-1993), at the United Nations in New York (1993-1996), in Lebanon (1996-1999) and in the Secretariat of State, in the section for Relations with States (1999-2002). On 18 May 2002 he was elected titular Archbishop of Sagona by John Paul II and appointed at the same time apostolic nuncio to Sudan and apostolic delegate to Somalia.