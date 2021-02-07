This is a first in the history of the Catholic Church. Sunday February 7, the Vatican experienced a real turning point. The French nun Nathalie Becquart has officially been appointed Undersecretary of the Synod. This is what is considered to be the Parliament of the Catholic Church. A place where major topics are discussed such as the ordination of married men or even the fight against sexual abuse.

Originally from Paris, Nathalie Becquart is therefore going down in history. An important appointment that it owes in particular to the will of the current pope. “It is a personal choice of Pope Francis who believes that women should have more responsibilities in the Catholic Church. He was also the one who chose Nathalie Becquart“, reveals the journalist of France Televisions Alban Mikoczy in duplex from Rome (Italy).