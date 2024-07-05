The Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has sentenced the 83-year-old Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, holder of an honorary see without jurisdiction, to excommunication for the crime of schism, the Holy See announced on Friday morning in a statement. The Catholic disciplinary body has thus concluded, in a lightning-fast manner, a canonical penal process opened just two weeks ago against the main agitator of the most ultra-conservative wing of the Catholic Church, which sees Francis as an illegitimate pontiff and believes that the essences of the true faith have been betrayed since the modernization of the Church in the late sixties, with the Second Vatican Council. The sentence considers that “his public statements are well known from which can be deduced the refusal to recognize and submit to the Supreme Pontiff, to communion with the members of the Church and to the legitimacy and authority of the Second Vatican Ecumenical Council.”

This is a fairly predictable coup by the man who has represented the most rebellious and reactionary sector of the Church in recent years, hostile to the Pope almost since his election in 2013. The decision comes less than a year after the incorporation of the Argentine Victor Manuel Fernandez, very close to Bergoglio, to the dicastery that watches over orthodoxy, and represents a drastic end to an issue that has been dragging on for years, despite the fact that Viganò had earned his expulsion from the clergy with his incendiary statements. When last December Francis showed himself in favour of blessing homosexual couples, the rebellious archbishop attacked “the servants of Satan, starting with the usurper who sits in the chair of Peter”. In general terms, he sees Francis’ Church as a system to apply “the plan of Freemasonry and the preparation for the advent of the Antichrist”.

Viganó was already a folkloric, conspiracy-minded and theological figure in the most retrograde part of the 19th century, but he gathered around him as a visible face that part of the Church that hates Francis and had support above all in the most reactionary circles of the United States. The same orbit in which the priests who accompanied the rebellious nuns of Belorado move in Spain, for example. Until now, patience and the conviction that he is a marginal character had prevailed in the Vatican, but the Pope, asked in May in an interview with CBS about the most wild currents of the American Church, had responded: “A conservative is someone who clings on and does not want to look beyond. It is a suicidal attitude. Because one thing is to take tradition into account, to take into account the situations of yesterday, but another thing is to close oneself in a square dogma.” In any case, given Viganò’s influence, it remains to be seen whether this decision will have consequences in this conservative world, whether the archbishop will gain support in his schism and the situation will turn into something more serious, or whether he will be left alone.

Viganò became known when he was removed from the Vatican City government following accounting and real estate issues that he had initially denounced. For some reason, Benedict XVI decided to send him as nuncio to Washington in 2011, a decision that he took badly, as a kick in the ass, and he remained there until his retirement in 2016. Ending up like this, without being made a cardinal, has also been interpreted as yet another reason for resentment.

The Vatileaks scandal, in which internal letters and documents from the Holy See were leaked in 2012, had him as a protagonist, since some of the letters denouncing corruption were his. But he really became known in 2018 when he released a public letter accusing Francis of having known about the sexual abuse of the cardinal of Washington, Theodor McCarrick, who was expelled from the clergy the following year, and doing nothing. A subsequent investigation deflated the accusations, but it already put him on the map of the opposition to Bergoglio. It was the beginning of his attacks on the Pontiff, whom he has called everything since then, in a conspiratorial drift that has led him to praise Donald Trump, Putin, anti-vaccines and see in the pandemic a hidden plan for world domination. He also denies climate change and maintains the theory of the great replacement against immigration.

It was a natural evolution for him to become close to the Lefebvrians, the traditionalist group founded by the French bishop Marcel Lefebvre, who in the seventies was the protagonist of one of the last Catholic schisms, due to his rejection of the changes of the Second Vatican Council (for example, ceasing to give mass in Latin and with his back to the faithful). However, even this small group considered that he went too far even for them and that in some of his opinions he was even further to the right. In recent months, Viganò had tried to set up his own convent near Rome, in Viterbo, to accommodate traditionalist priests opposed to Bergoglio, and it was the straw that broke the camel’s back, due to the intention to create a kind of parallel Church. From there a canonical process was hatched that has been resolved quickly, among other reasons because there was already a mountain of evidence on the table about his words and his works.

The archbishop had not appeared before the Vatican trial nor hired a defense attorney. In fact, he had boasted on social media that the Vatican finally wanted to oust him: “I consider the accusations a motive of honor.” He said that the Council represented “an ideological, theological, moral and liturgical cancer of which Bergoglio’s synodal Church is the necessary metastasis,” and that Francis “acts in evident discontinuity and rupture with all the Popes in history and with the Church of Christ.”

