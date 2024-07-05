SENT TO TRIESTE. The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has decided: latae sententiae excommunication for Monsignor Calo Maria Viganò, accused of the crime of schism. Yesterday, July 4, the congress of the former Holy Office met to conclude the extrajudicial penal process against the ultra-traditionalist prelate. “His public statements are well known, from which emerges the refusal to recognize and submit to the Supreme Pontiff, of communion with the members of the Church subject to him and of the legitimacy and magisterial authority of the Second Vatican Ecumenical Council”, underlines the Holy See.

At the end of the criminal trial, Viganò “was found guilty of the reserved crime of schism. The Dicastery declared the excommunication latae sententiae”. The removal of the “censure in these cases is reserved to the Apostolic See”, is further explained in the note which indicates that the decision was communicated to Monsignor Viganò today.

Vatican News writes: «The archbishop, former apostolic nuncio to the United States, received excommunication imposed by office for having wanted to abandon communion with the Bishop of Rome and the Catholic Church. “On 4 July 2024,” reads the statement released by the Dicastery, “the Congress of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith met to conclude the extrajudicial penal process pursuant to can. 1720 CIC against” Monsignor Carlo Maria Viganò, titular archbishop of Ulpiana, “accused of the reserved crime of schism.”

Last June 21, “it was the prelate himself who fully disclosed the decree that summoned him to Rome to answer the charges, giving him the possibility until June 28 to appoint a defense attorney to represent him or to submit a defense brief. Since this did not happen, he was assigned a public defender who conducted Viganò’s defense according to the rules of law.”

On several occasions in recent years, “the former nuncio to the United States had declared that he did not recognize the legitimacy of the Pope and the last council. One incurs latae sententiae excommunication for the very fact of having committed the crime.”

The excommunicated person is prohibited “from celebrating Mass and the other sacraments; from receiving the sacraments; from administering sacramentals and celebrating other ceremonies of liturgical worship; from having any active part in the celebrations just mentioned; from exercising ecclesiastical offices or duties or ministries or functions; from carrying out acts of government. The meaning of excommunication is, however, that of being a medicinal punishment that invites repentance, therefore one always remains in expectation of the person’s return to communion”.

In recent days, the prelate in a video statement published on his X profile had stated: “As I stated in the statement of June 20, I do not recognize the authority of the court that claims to judge me, nor of its Prefect, nor of the one who appointed him, this decision of mine, certainly very painful, is not the result of haste or a spirit of rebellion but dictated by the moral necessity that as a bishop obliges me in conscience to bear witness to the Truth”. “Praised be Jesus Christ”, Viganò said at the beginning of the video message, quoting Saint Paul: “If anyone preaches to you a Gospel different from the one received, let him be anathema, so Saint Paul the Apostle in the letter to the Galatians”.