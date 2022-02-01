Archbishop Gallagher’s comments came a week after the World Bank criticized the Lebanese ruling class and accused it of “orchestrating” one of the worst cases of national economic depression in the world by tightening its exploitative grip on resources.

After his meeting with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, the bishop said, “We must put an end to the profiting of the few from the suffering of the many. No more half-truths that frustrate the aspirations of the people.”

Lebanon is suffering from a financial crisis that began in 2019 when the financial system collapsed under the weight of huge debts.

Lebanese politicians acknowledge the existence of corruption in the country, but no one has taken individual responsibility, and they say they are doing everything in their power to save the country’s economy.

Archbishop Gallagher also warned against foreign interference in Lebanon’s affairs, saying, “Stop exploiting Lebanon and the Middle East for foreign interests and gains.”

“The Lebanese people must be given the opportunity to chart a better future on their land without undue interference,” he added, adding that Pope Francis would like to visit Lebanon soon.