The Vatican released a statement on Tuesday (29) to say that Pope Francis did not glorify Russian imperialism by quoting czars of the Eurasian country in a videoconference with young Russian Catholics last Friday (25).

At the event, Francis said: “You are heirs of the great Russia – the great Russia of saints, of kings, the great Russia of Peter the Great, of Catherine II, the great Russian Empire, culture, so much culture, so much humanity. You are the heirs of the great mother Russia. Go ahead”.

The two tsars cited by the pope promoted the expansion of the Russian Empire during the 17th and 18th centuries, including annexing parts of Ukraine, and Francis’ mention of both was criticized by Kiev.

“It is precisely with this imperialist propaganda, [sobre] the ‘spiritual ties’ and the ‘need’ to save ‘great Mother Russia’ that the Kremlin justifies the murder of thousands of Ukrainians and the destruction of Ukrainian towns and villages,” said Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Ukraine on Facebook.

In a statement, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni denied that the pope’s intention was to praise Russian imperialism.

“The pope intended to encourage young people to preserve and promote all that is positive in Russia’s great cultural and spiritual heritage, and certainly not to exalt imperialist logic and government personalities, mentioned to indicate some historical periods of reference,” Bruni said.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in an interview with Italian news agency Ansa, praised Francis and said the Kremlin “very much appreciates the Vatican’s balanced line on the Ukrainian conflict and the efforts of the Holy See and Pope Francis personally towards a peaceful settlement, which unfortunately are openly rejected by the Kiev regime.”

In the videoconference with Russian young people, Francis wished them “the vocation to be artisans of peace in the midst of so many conflicts, in the midst of so many polarizations that are everywhere, that afflict our world”.

“I invite you to be sowers, to sow seeds of reconciliation, small seeds that in this winter of war will not germinate for the time being in frozen ground, but will blossom in a future spring,” the pope said.