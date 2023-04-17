The Vatican has not been happy with the release of a new horror film that, like many other films in the genre, touches on the controversial subject of exorcisms. Through a statement, the International Association of Exorcists harshly criticized the film starring Russell Crowe and explained that the feature film directed by Julius Avery shows a distorted image of what this famous practice that has been seen for years in horror movies really is.

The film that causes controversy in the Vatican

“The Pope’s Exorcist” It premiered at Easter on April 5, and its release was enough for the Vatican to rise up against it. The International Association of Exorcists issued a statement in which it explained that the film starring Russel Crowe was “pretentious” and that showed a distorted image of real exorcisms practiced by the Catholic Church.

Russell Crowe plays Father Amorth in “The Pope’s Exorcist.” Photo: Composition LR/Sony Pictures

“The bottom line is inculcate the conviction that exorcism is an abnormal, monstrous and terrifying phenomenon, whose only protagonist is the devilwhose violent reactions can be faced with great difficulty… This is exactly the opposite of what happens in the context of the exorcism celebrated in the Catholic Church in obedience to the directives given by it”.

What is “The Exorcist of the Pope” about?

Based on the true story of Father Gabriele Amorth and his files, “The Pope’s Exorcist” follows the story of Amorth dealing with the possession of a child. While investigating the case, he discovers the cover-up of a terrible conspiracy promoted by the Vatican.

Amorth’s true story has drawn attention for years. She not only claimed to have performed 60,000 exorcisms throughout her days, but also to have spoken with Satan daily, in addition to ensuring that the Devil had taken possession of the Vatican.

