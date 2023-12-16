Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 16/12/2023 – 18:14

In a historic trial, Cardinal Becciu was sentenced to 5 years in prison for his involvement in the overpriced purchase of a building and embezzlement of Church funds. The Vatican Criminal Court sentenced this Saturday (16/12) in the first instance the Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu to five and a half years in prison, following a historic trial related to fraudulent financial operations by the Holy See.

The 75-year-old cardinal, once one of the most influential in the Vatican, was also fined 8,000 euros (R$42,900). “We respect the verdict, but we will certainly appeal,” declared the defendant’s lawyer, Fabio Vignone.

The prosecutor had asked for seven years and three months in prison for the cardinal and a fine of more than 10,000 euros.

A former close advisor to Pope Francis, Cardinal Becciu is the highest-ranking member of the Catholic Church hierarchy to be tried by this Vatican court, the City-State's civil court. The trial took two and a half years and had 86 hearings.

At the heart of the case is the overpriced purchase, for 350 million euros (R$810.1 million), of a luxury building in London between 2014 and 2018, as part of investments by the Holy See, which has a vast real estate holdings. .

Since his election in 2013, Pope Francis has tried to clean up the Church's operations. The Argentine pontiff also reformed the judicial system so that bishops and cardinals can be tried in secular courts, and not just in religious bodies.

Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi called for prison sentences ranging from almost four years to more than 13 years, in addition to financial sanctions, against Becciu and nine other defendants for fraud, embezzlement, abuse of power, money laundering, corruption and extortion .

Of the ten people prosecuted, one was acquitted; two others, ordered to pay a fine; and another, to a suspended prison sentence of one and a half years. The harshest sentence, seven and a half years in prison and a fine of 10,000 euros, went to Fabrizio Tirabassi, a former employee of the Secretariat of State accused of receiving bribes.

Corruption

Former number two of the Secretariat of State, the main body of the central government of the Holy See, at the center of this transaction, Cardinal Becciu maintains his title, but was removed from all his functions in September 2020. The cardinal, born in Sardinia, He claims his innocence and guaranteed that he “never stole a penny”. He also said he was the victim of a “media lynching”.

The court explained that it found Becciu guilty of malpractice because he ordered the payment of a total of 200.5 million dollars between 2013 and 2014, coming from the Secretariat of State's funds, to a “highly speculative” investment fund led by Raffaele Mincione . The latter was also convicted, with a sentence of five and a half years in prison and a fine of 8,000 euros.

The court also found the cardinal guilty of channeling 125,000 euros to a cooperative managed by his brother, as well as paying another 570,000 euros to an intermediary for the release of a hostage nun in Africa. The value, in fact, was never used for this purpose.

The court also ordered the confiscation of assets worth 166 million euros (R$894.8 million) from those convicted, as well as the payment of 200 million euros (around R$1 billion) in compensation to the civil parties, four Vatican institutions.

At the end of the 86 hearings in this process known as the “London property”, the debates brought to light the lack of transparency in some of the Holy See's financial operations, with revelations about wiretapping and opaque procedures through a series of intermediaries.

