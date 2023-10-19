The Vatican announced this Thursday (19) that it will respond to Nicaragua’s request to receive 12 priests recently released and expelled from the country.

“I can confirm that the Holy See was asked to receive 12 priests from Nicaragua, recently released from prison. The Holy See has accepted, they will be received by an official from the Secretariat of State in the afternoon and accommodated in some facilities in the Diocese of Rome,” said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship released, this Wednesday (18), 12 priests and sent them to the Vatican after the agreement was concluded. Bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos, who refused to leave the country, is not among the religious.

Through a statement, the Nicaraguan regime confirmed that, “after holding fruitful conversations with the Holy See”, an agreement was reached for the transfer of priests to the Vatican “who, for different reasons, traveled to Rome”.

In the note, the Nicaraguan government stated that “this agreement reached with the intercession of high authorities of the Catholic Church of Nicaragua and the Vatican represents the will and permanent commitment to find solutions, in recognition and encouragement of so much faith and hope that always encourages Nicaraguan believers, who are the majority”.

The priests released from prison and sent to the Vatican are Manuel Salvador García Rodríguez, José Leonardo Urbina Rodríguez, Jaime Iván Montesinos Sauceda, Fernando Israel Zamora Silva, Osman José Amador Guillén and Julio Ricardo Norori Jiménez.

Also, Cristóbal Reynaldo Gadea Velásquez, Álvaro José Toledo Amador, José Iván Centeno Tercero, Pastor Eugenio Rodríguez Benavidez, Yessner Cipriano Pineda Meneses and Ramón Angulo Reyes.

Álvarez was sentenced in February to more than 26 years in prison for “treason against the country”, after refusing to be expelled from Nicaragua to the United States along with 222 other political prisoners.

Ortega described the Church as a “mafia” and declared a break in relations with the Vatican. (With EFE agency)