Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony featured scenes of “drag queens at the Last Supper” | Photo: EFE/EPA/Joel Marklund/POOL

The Vatican released a note on Saturday (3) expressing sadness over some scenes from the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

“A prestigious event in which the entire world comes together around common values ​​should not contain allusions that ridicule religious beliefs,” the note highlights.

In the middle of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, drag queens with a female figure with a halo on their heads performed Leonardo da Vinci’s painting The Last Supper in place of Jesus Christ and his Apostles.

The Holy See also states that it “joins the voices that have been raised in recent days to deplore the offense committed against many Christians and believers of other religions.”

Also according to the Vatican, what is at stake is not freedom of expression, which “finds its limit in respect for others”.

In addition to the Holy See, the French Episcopal Conference “deeply regretted the scenes of mockery and ridicule of Christianity.” French politicians such as MP Marion Maréchal and the leader of the French nationalist right, Marine Le Pen, also criticized the scenes.