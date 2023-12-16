The Vatican City Court today condemned the cardinal Angelo Becciu to 5 and a half years in prison for a financial scandal when he was the powerful substitute for the Secretary of State, along with eight other defendants found guilty of a huge hole in the accounts of the Holy See.

The president of the Vatican Court, Giuseppe Pignatone, pronounced the sentence this Saturday afternoon after four hours of deliberation, with the cardinal absent from the room.

Becciu, a 75-year-old Italian, the first cardinal to be prosecuted in a criminal trial in the Vatican, was sentenced for embezzlement or embezzlement to 5 years and six months in prison, to the payment of a fine of 8,000 euros and to “perpetual” disqualification from exercising any public office.

A large accounting hole



The verdict came after two and a half years of a convoluted trial and 85 hearings and in the midst of a notorious media expectation, especially due to the former weight of Becciu, who between 2011 and 2018 was the Vatican “number 3”, the powerful substitute for Affairs Generals of the Secretary of State.

The scandal broke out in 2019, when the purchase of a building in London by the Secretary of State that led to the a highly speculative operation by generating a hole of at least 139 million euros in the accounts of the Holy See.

The building, a former headquarters of the Harrods galleries on the exclusive London street of Sloane Avenue, had cost the Vatican about 350 million euros but was later sold for 186 million pounds (about 214 million euros).

However, that acquisition ended up being used to extort the Vatican and demonstrating the lack of transparency and irregularities in the Holy See's accounts.

In addition, during the process other financial crimes allegedly committed by Becciu emerged, such as the donations of 125,000 euros that the cardinal deposited in the account of an association linked to Ozieri's Sardinian Caritas, which at that time was chaired by one of his brothers.

As well as the payment of 575,000 euros to Cecilia Marogna, a woman who was hired for presenting herself as an expert in diplomatic affairs and secret services and who allegedly helped the Holy See free the Colombian nun kidnapped in Mali.

'Ready for appeal'



The promoter of justice or Vatican prosecutor, Alessandro Diddi, had demanded 7 years and 3 months in prison for the cardinal but, although the court finally reduced that sentence to 5 and a half years, he expressed his “satisfaction” because in these years he has not accused to innocents

“This afternoon I know that a large part of our work has been well instructed,” he told the media after hearing the sentence.

The cardinal, for years one of the most influential men in the Roman Curia, has insisted through his lawyers on his innocence and has advanced that he will appeal the sentence, since perceives in the accusation Vatican “machinations” to defenestrate him.

Nine convictions and one acquittal



However, Becciu has not been the only one affected by this sentence on the eve of Christmas; eight other of the ten defendants have been convicted, all except his former secretary, Mauro Carlino, the only one acquitted in the process.

The longest sentence, 7 and a half years in prison, has fallen on Fabrizio Tirabassi, employee of the Administrative Office of the Vatican Secretariat of State.

And the minor ones, heavy fines of 1,750 euros, have been for the former leaders of the Vatican Financial Supervision and Information Authority, the Swiss president and lawyer René Brülhart and the former director Tommaso Di Ruzza.

The sentences hung especially on the financial brokers and mediators of the real estate operation, accused of profiting and defrauding the Holy See.

Enrico Crasso was sentenced to 7 years in prison and a 10,000 euro fine; Raffaele Mincione at 5 and a half years; Nicola Squillace to one year and ten months in prison; and Gianluigi Torzi to 6 years and nine months, all of them prohibited from holding public office.

While businesswoman Cecilia Marogna, Becciu's advisor and presented in Vatican circles as an expert in diplomacy, has also been sentenced to 3 years and nine months in prison, with a “temporary” ban from holding public office.

