Holy See says it repudiates the so-called “discovery doctrine” and the papal documents that authorized the enslavement of indigenous people

The Vatican has condemned the colonial past of the Catholic Church on the American continent. In announcement released on Thursday (30.mar.2023), the Holy See repudiated the so-called “doctrine of discovery” and the papal documents that authorized the enslavement of indigenous people.

The text was prepared by the Dicastery for Culture, Education and Promotion of Integral Human Development. In it, the Vatican took a stand against the forced cultural assimilation campaigns carried out by the church when Europeans arrived in the Americas.

“In our days, a renewed dialogue with indigenous peoples, especially with those who profess the Catholic faith, has helped the Church to better understand their values ​​and cultures.”, reads the document.

“With their help, the Church acquired a greater awareness of its sufferings, past and present, due to the expropriation of its lands, which it considered a sacred gift from God and its ancestors, and to the forced assimilation policies promoted by the governmental authorities of the time. , which aimed to eliminate their indigenous cultures.”

The Vatican revoked the papal bulls –official documents signed by the pope– which gave rise to the so-called “doctrine of discovery”. In it, the European powers were authorized by the Catholic Church to colonize non-Christian countries, lands and peoples. The papal bulls in question were issued in the 15th century by Popes Nicholas 5th and Alexander 6th.

“The ‘doctrine of discovery’ is not part of the teaching of the Catholic Church. Historical research clearly demonstrates that the papal documents in question, written in a specific historical period and linked to political issues, were never considered expressions of the Catholic faith.”, declared the Vatican.

“The Church recognizes that these papal bulls did not adequately reflect the equal dignity and rights of indigenous peoples. The Church is also aware of the fact that the content of these documents was manipulated for political ends by the colonial powers in competition to justify immoral acts against indigenous populations, sometimes carried out without opposition from the ecclesiastical authorities.“, he said.

“It is right to recognize these mistakes, to be aware of the terrible effects of assimilation policies and the suffering experienced by indigenous populations, and to ask for forgiveness“, continued.

“In no uncertain terms, the Church’s magisterium upholds the respect due to every human being. Consequently, the Catholic Church repudiates concepts that do not recognize the inherent human rights of indigenous peoples, including the doctrine that has become known, legally and politically, as the ‘doctrine of discovery’.”