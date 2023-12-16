A Vatican court this Saturday, December 16, convicted Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu of embezzlement and sentenced him to 5 and a half years in prison, in one of several verdicts issued within a complex financial trial that tested the system of justice of the city state. Becciu, 75, is the first cardinal to be prosecuted in a criminal trial at the Vatican.

This Saturday, December 16, the Vatican City Court sentenced Cardinal Angelo Becciu to 5 and a half years in prison, to pay a fine of 8,000 euros and to “perpetual” disqualification from holding any public office, for a financial scheme when He was the powerful substitute for the Secretary of State.

Eight other defendants were also found guilty of enormous fraud in the accounts of the Holy See.

Becciu, the first cardinal to be prosecuted by the Vatican Criminal Court, was acquitted of other charges and nine co-defendants received guilty verdicts and many acquittals on the nearly 50 charges brought against them during a 2 1/2-year trial.

The cardinal, for years one of the most influential men in the Roman Curia, He has insisted through his lawyers on his innocence and says that he will appeal the sentence, since he sees “machinations” against him in the background.

In this regard, Becciu's lawyer, Fabio Viglione, said that he respected the sentence but would appeal.

The president of the Vatican Court, Giuseppe Pignatone, pronounced the sentence this Saturday afternoon after four hours of deliberation.

The president of the Vatican Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone (C), during the verdict of the trial for alleged financial irregularity against Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine other people in the Vatican.

© Vatican Media, AFP

A complex plot that left a hole in the Vatican's finances

The accusation against Becciu focuses on the purchase of a property, located on the exclusive London street of Sloane Avenue, which cost the Vatican about 350 million euros and which was later sold for about 214 million euros.

The conviction was issued after two and a half years of trial and 85 hearings that captured attention, given that Becciu was “number 3” in the Vatican between 2011 and 2018.

The investigation arose in 2019 after learning of the acquisition of a building in London by the Secretariat of State, an operation that, according to the investigations, left a financial gap of at least 139 million euros for the Vatican.

During the process, parallel cases of alleged fraud were found, such as donations of 125,000 euros that the cardinal allegedly transferred to the account of an association linked to Ozieri's Sardinian Caritas, which at the time was chaired by one of his brothers. Also linked to the case was the payment of 575,000 euros to a woman who allegedly helped the Holy See to free the Colombian nun kidnapped in Mali.

Nine convictions and one acquittal

The main sentences fell on the operators and mediators of the real estate operation, accused of profiting and defrauding the Holy See.

Much of the London case hinged on the passing of ownership from London financial trader Raffaele Mincione to another in late 2018. Prosecutors allege that second trader, Gianluigi Torzi, deceived the Vatican by maneuvering to secure full control of the building. , which he resigned only when the Vatican paid him 15 million euros.

Among the ten linked to the case, in addition to Becciu, eight were convicted, while his secretary, Mauro Carlino, was the only one acquitted in the process.

The longest sentence, 7 and a half years in prison, was issued against Fabrizio Tirabassi, an employee of the Administrative Office of the Vatican Secretariat of State.

Since the Vatican does not have a prison system, it is unclear where the defendants will serve their sentences if their convictions are upheld on appeal.

Torzi's whereabouts are not immediately known and it is unknown whether other countries would extradite the defendants to serve any sentences.