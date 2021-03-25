Vatican City Pope orders cuts in cardinals ‘and priests’ salaries so workers don’t have to be laid off – tourist deprivation takes revenue from Vatican

The goal is to avoid layoffs of other workers such as police, rescue personnel, cleaners and maintenance staff.

Pope Franciscus has ordered that the salaries of cardinals and most priests be cut because of the Vatican’s tough economic situation, according to Reuters.

After the Pope, the salaries of the highest cardinals in the Catholic Church will be reduced by ten percent. 3-8 percent of priests’ salaries will be cut. The pope himself does not receive a salary.

Entrance tickets to St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican Museums are a significant source of income for the Vatican. Due to the corona pandemic, the number of tourists has been small or the destinations have been closed.

Papal the aim is to avoid redundancies of other workers such as police, rescue workers, cleaners and maintenance staff. Many of them are family-run and live in Rome, where rents are high.

Instead, cardinals are paid between € 4,000 and € 5,000 a month, and many live in lower-than-average rents. Priests, on the other hand, live largely on the premises of religious communities, so they are less affected by the change in financial situation than ordinary workers.

This is reportedly the first time the Pope has cut the salaries of Catholic Church staff.