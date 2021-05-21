Vatican City For the first time, the pope will have access to a fully electronic “pope’s mobile” next year

The design of the Pope’s new car has taken environmental friendliness into account in many ways.

21.5. 19:15

American the car company Fisker plans to supply the first fully electric “pope mobile” pope Franciscus next year, according to news agency Reuters.

A papal mobile is a car that the pope uses when moving in public outdoors.

Once again, environmental friendliness has been carefully considered in the design of the Pope’s new passing game, as the Pope often speaks in a concerned tone about climate change.

New The electric car is environmentally friendly not only in terms of electricity but also in other respects, as, among other things, its carpets are made of plastic bottles collected from the sea. In addition, the roof of the car has a solar panel.

The Ocean special sports car will also be fitted with a retractable glass dome to suit the needs of the Pope.

Founder of a car company Henrik Fisker has said he has read about the Pope’s climate concerns and is therefore enthusiastic about designing an environmentally friendly car for the leader of the Catholic Church.

Last in the pope got a Toyota Mirai fuel cell car, powered by hydrogen.

Car company Fisker has not disclosed the price of a special car for the pope, but prices for other Ocean cars in the United States start at $ 37,400.

Production of the Ocean collection of electric SUVs is scheduled to begin in November next year.