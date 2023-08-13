Parolin wins a consolation prize and fly to Angola. The cardinal completely ousted after the Vatican-Government axis

As is known the Secretary of State Pietro Parolin has been “vacant” for months in the sense that the powerful head of the CEI (Italian Episcopal Committee), Matteo Zuppi essentially cheated his place thanks to Pope Francis. In fact, since the beginning of the year, Zuppi has assumed the role that formally awaits Parolin and is leading the Vatican’s foreign policy, especially as regards the management of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

When they say Soups it is said Community of Sant’Egidio which has its headquarters in Piazza di Santa Maria in Trastevere and was founded by Andrea Riccardi, former minister in the government of Mario Monti. In practice, Sant’Egidio is Pope Francis’ “Wagner” and is used selectively in all the sensitive “diplomatic theaters” for the Holy See and Zuppi is the head of Pope Bergoglio’s “praetorians”. Soups he has been in Kiev, Moscow, Washington – where he even met US President Joe Biden – and now he is preparing to go to Beijing to see Xi Jinping, where, moreover, there is a very delicate issue to deal with, namely that of the appointment of Chinese bishops .

Cardinal Zuppi is the archbishop of Bologna and his name is being used more and more insistently for the future conclave where, after Pope Albino Luciani, an Italian could finally be re-elected. The President of the CEI is a progressive, a close friend of Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia, archbishop and “spiritual adviser” of Sant’Egidio, with apostolic offices right in the Trastevere square. Paglia was and still is the point of connection with the Italian left. In 2006, close to Prodi and Bertinotti, he has always been a progressive, also giving rise to controversy with the conservatives.

