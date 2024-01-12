Cardinal Fernandez: the unstoppable degradation of the Catholic Church

He's absolutely right General Vannacciwe are in a world upside down or on the contrary but the incredible thing is that nothing now seems to arouse wonder anymore, in fact there is a sort of race to see who can fire it the loudest. Once upon a time there existed the fearsome Holy Office which published the Index of prohibited books.

The same Pope francesco published an apostolic constitution in 2022 the “Praedicate evangelium” which outlines the functions of the Dicastery:

“It helps the Roman Pontiff and the Bishops in announcing the Gospel throughout the world, promoting and protecting the integrity of Catholic doctrine on faith and morals, drawing on the deposit of faith and also seeking an ever deeper intelligence in the face of new issues (Praedicate evangelium, 69)”.

Well the verse cited, “69”, must have been misinterpreted by Argentine cardinal Victor Manuel Fernándezsaid “Tucho”, mistaking it for the well-known Kama Sutra position.

The prelate is the same one who threw Francis into the thicket of the blessing of gay couples, sanctioned by the “Trust Supplicans“, which in turn caused a real uprising in the Church, forcing the Pontiff to take action but the patch is worse than the hole because the “solution” was to clarify that the blessings must be imparted “in the shortest time possible ”, suggesting that the couples would then be kicked out.

But Fernandez he has a very respectable past history as an author of erotic, let's say pornographic, works.

In fact, in 1998 he wrote a book in which he talked about “insatiable women” And “hard penises at war in vaginas” (a consideration in itself a bit trivial because soft ones don't work very well), stuff that would make poor Alberto Moravia blush, even though he was one of the last writers to be shot by the Holy Office.

And then again:

“If God can be present at that level of our existence, he can also be present when two human beings they love each other and reach orgasm; and that orgasm, experienced in the presence of God, can also be a sublime act of worship to God.”

The title is: “Mystical passion: spirituality and sensuality” (“The mystical passion: spirituality and sensuality”). Later, not satisfied, he wrote another book with the exemplary title: “Heal me with your mouth”.

Regarding the blessing, the prelate wanted to explain better, directly calling Pope Francis into trouble:

“The Declaration reminds us that there is also a spontaneous apostolic life, along the sidewalks, among the people, where everyone carries the burden of their own life as best they can, and sometimes needs a gesture of love and closeness from Mother Church. My experience in Latin America (and especially that of Pope Francis) was full of these moments. The Declaration says that, in addition to liturgical blessings, which follow a formal rite and which require various conditions in order not to go against the will of God”. There is also another type of blessings which we call “spontaneous” or “pastoral” , which are given only because people come closer to ask for God's strength to move forward in life. This type of blessings, in the Pope's mind, does not require any perfection.”

At that point the reaction of conservatives, for example the Catholic site Crux, was strong and determined and then he added:

“To bless, in the sense of “pastoral”, non-liturgical blessings, could be neither sacrilegious nor blasphemous. Because it has been made very clear that they do not sanction, nor qualify, nor authorize, nor recognize anything.” So why do them?

In short, it seems like we are in a scene from “Un Sacco Bello”, Verdone's film in which a great Mario Brega calls a teacher to remedy a priest “who is losing his mind” in an attempt to redeem his son Ruggero wild hippie and addicted to orgies.

Of course going from the implacable Holy Office to a Dicastery for the Pornography it's a long step but evidently these crazy times allow it.

