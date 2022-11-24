The cardinal Angelo Becciu investigated for criminal association with other people. This is what emerges from a line of investigation opened by the Vatican promoter of justice in parallel with the process on the management of the funds of the secretariat of state: Alessandro Diddi, at the opening of the 37th hearing of the process, reported the outcome of the rogatory for the hypothesis of crime of association, in the context of which the court of Sassari transmitted to the Vatican the results of the investigations conducted on the Spes Cooperative of Ozieri, led by Becciu’s brother, Antonino.

Interviewed by reporters, both Cardal Becciu and his defenders – adv. Fabio Viglione and Maria Concetta Marzo – said they knew nothing of this further file. «The defense has no further allegations against Cardinal Becciu, other than those currently being debated before the Vatican Tribunal, with respect to which, with strength and firmness, he claims his innocence, deeply trusting in the third judge», they then stated in a note. “The cardinal will in any case be ready to clarify – they added -, with the force of truth and with the usual respect for the institutions, any possible further objection”.

Although this is a parallel investigation, Diddi has decided to deposit the findings in the records of the current trial, considering them “particularly relevant”. The documentation sent by the Tribunal of Sassari to the Vatican contains «a selection of the documents sent to this Office«, and in particular annotations by the Guardia di Finanza of Oristano and a series of chat excerpts coming from the telephone devices seized from Maria Luisa Zambrano, the cardinal’s niece, and from Becciu’s brother.

Among other things, there are also “considerations on this Office and on the Tribunal itself”, Diddi reported, as well as considerations on journalists who, according to the investigators, “have participated in a press campaign against this trial”. There is also talk of Monsignor Sergio Pintor, who died two years ago, “who was bishop of Ozieri when the account used by the Spes Cooperative was opened”, and of his ties “with people in this process”.

Then emerged i transport documents (delivery notes) some bread of Coop Spes to the parishes – exactly 928 transport documents – which would have served “to justify the sums paid by the diocese to Spes”. Diddi reported a real falsification of the delivery notes for 18,000 kg of bread, documents which according to the reconstruction of the Gdf would have been made a few weeks before the start of the current process, but concerning bread deliveries dating back to 2018. As explained by the Vatican pg, the Fiamme Gialle “have gone parish by parish to look for the recipients of the bread and no one has recognized their signature on the transport documents”.

As regards the relationship between the then bishop Pintor and the Becciu family, Diddi spoke of “heavy interference by the Roman Curia on the activity of the diocese”. «Pintor had no control over Caritas – Diddi reported on what emerged from the rogatory -: the diocese and Caritas were essentially managed by the Becciu family. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Sassari has come to our own conclusions».

Furthermore, with regard to the so-called “promiscuous account” used by Spes, «mons. Pintor knew nothing of his openness.’ And in the chats it emerges that «they were looking for a bank manager who would certify that it was Msgr. Pintor, the author of the opening of the account, whom he, on the other hand, did not know.’ Other findings, that on the “cordial, friendly” relations of Giovanna Pani, among the family members of Becciu, with Cecilia Marogna.

Finally, according to Diddi, a “disturbing fact” emerges from the report of the Gdf of Oristano, the discovery of the recording of a phone call between card. Becciu and Pope francesco on July 24, 2021, three days before the opening of the trial in the Vatican and about ten days after the Pope’s exit from the Gemelli after his colon surgery. «In Piazza del Sant’Uffizio there are, in addition to Becciu, Zambrano and an unidentified third person».

From the audio, Becciu can be heard complaining to the Pope: «You have already condemned me, it is useless for me to go to trial!». The prelate talks about the money paid on the advice of Cecilia Marogna – a Colombian nun kidnapped in Mali in 2017 – to the British agency Inkerman for the release of the Colombian nun kidnapped by jihadists in Mali. «For the ransom – Diddi observed – Becciu asks the Pope to confirm that there had been his authorization to pay the money to Inkerman. In his statements, the cardinal said that the Pope was aware, however in the phone call the Holy Father remains perplexed. On the other hand he had just come out of his hospitalization, he was tired ».

The presiding judge ordered reporters to leave the courtroom while the recording was being played, as it had not yet been formally admitted as evidence. Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was kidnapped by al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, which had financed her insurrection by kidnapping Westerners. During her captivity, the group periodically showed Narvaez on video asking for help from the Vatican. Becciu told the court on May 5 that he had raised her situation with Francis and that the pontiff had agreed to spend up to 1 million euros to hire the British firm, Inkerman Group, to find the nun and secure her freedom. . She was finally released last year and she met the Pope.

Vatican law does not require the pope to be questioned during a criminal trial, but defense lawyers said they want to ask him what he knows about various financial decisions, and said the taping strengthened their argument that the pope’s testimony is essential to the process.

The rest of the hearing today was dedicated to the interrogation of the prosecution witness Msgr. Alberto Perlasca, former head of the Administrative Office as well as a civil party in the trial, testimony that will continue tomorrow with the examination by the defence.