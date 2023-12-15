Vatican: Court, Cardinal Becciu sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in prison

The Vatican Court sentenced Cardinal Angelo Becciu to 5 years and 6 months in prison as part of the trial for the financial scandal linked to the sale of the Palace of London. The prosecution had asked for 7 years and three months.

The Vatican court also sentenced Becciu to a fine of 8 thousand euros and to perpetual disqualification from holding public office. Becciu was found guilty of three counts of embezzlement

Vatican trial: Becciu lawyer, ready to appeal

“There is profound bitterness, after 86 hearings, in acknowledging that Cardinal Becciu's innocence was not proclaimed by the sentence, despite all the accusations proving to be completely unfounded. The evidence that emerged in the trial, the genesis of the accusations against the Cardinal, the result of a demonstrated plot against him, and his innocence, allow us to look at the appeal with unchanged confidence”, state the two defenders Maria Concetta Marzo and Fabio Viglione. “Although the ruling saddens us deeply, we have a solid certainty: Cardinal Becciu, faithful servant of the Pope and the Church, has always acted in the interests of the Secretariat of State and has not had any advantage for himself or his family,” the lawyers continue. “We respect the sentence, we will read the reasons, but we remain certain that sooner or later the absurdity of the accusations against the Cardinal will be recognized and therefore the truth: His Eminence Becciu is innocent”.

