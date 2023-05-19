Vatican, attempted attack on the Pope thwarted: the police shoot and stop the man

moments of voltage last night at Vaticana man about 40 years he broke in with his car, breaking through at high speed two checkpoints at the door of Saint Anne. At that point the inspector of the Gendarmerie exploded a gunshot towards the front tires to stop the car, but without succeeding. The car then reached the Courtyard of San Damaso and there the driver is went down: it was a man in severe state of psychophysical alteration. The man was then taken to the barracks of the Vatican Gendarmerie and underwent a medical examination by doctors from the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, who found that he was in a serious state of psychophysical alteration. The reasons are yet to be clarified of the irruption of the vehicle inside the Vatican.

It all happened within minutes, when it was just after 8pm. The car approached the Sant’Anna entrance with the intention of entering despite the indications of the Swiss guards inside. After backing up, the car took a strong speed the same entrance by forcing the two control gates. Meanwhile, it had been issued an alarm by radio and the door of the Mintwhich allows access to the back of St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican gardens and Piazza Santa Marta, It has been closed.

