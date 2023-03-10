“I am accused by the Magistrates of having cheated you both for the story of the Colombian nun, kidnapped in Mali, and for the purchase proposal of the London Palace that I presented to you on behalf of an American Fund. I should cite you as a Witness in the Trial, but I wouldn’t allow myself to do so, however I need two statements from you to confirm how the facts occurred”. She writes it Cardinal Angelo Becciu in a letter dated July 24, 2021 to Pope Francis

deposited today in the process underway in the Vatican together with two other letters sent to the former substitute by the Pope. The letter also refers to the phone call recorded by Becciu (on the same day) without the pontiff’s knowledge, later traced by the Guardia di Finanza of Oristano on two phones and a tablet belonging to a family friend of the cardinal.

“Holy Father, I sincerely thank you for tonight’s phone call – writes the former substitute – I felt you were a true Father willing to listen to the pain of a son. With great simplicity I summarize the question here. I am accused by the Magistrates of having cheated you both for the story of the Colombian nun, kidnapped in Mali, and for the purchase proposal of the London Palace that I presented to you in the name of an American Fund. I should cite you as a Witness in the Trial, but I would not allow myself to do so, however I need two statements from you confirming how the facts occurred (see Attachments). At the same time, I am sending you the letter you wrote to me so that you can add this simple note: ‘please disregard this letter which I consider to be nothing ” with your signature and the date. Then be kind enough to get it back to me so that I can keep it to show it in court if necessary. Regarding the question of the release of the Colombian nun, I feel tied to the State Secret for reasons of international security, but you tell me if I have to consider it as such or if you release me from it and leave me free to answer any question that will be asked of me in Court. Deeply grateful for your attention, I assure you of my prayers.”

Attached to the letter, the cardinal affixes the two declarations that he would like the Pope to sign, one relating to the release of the Colombian nun kidnapped in Mali by jihadists, an operation for which Becciu claims the secretariat of state paid Cecilia Marogna, accused with him in the trial , 575 thousand euros (finished in luxury goods, according to the indictment). The other instead is that of the purchase proposal arrived for the London building, considered by the Vatican investigators a sort of ploy to deflect the investigation.

Here are the two attached statements contained in the letter:

“1. Hostage release

I declare that HE Mons. Angelo Becciu, then Substitute of the Secretariat of State, was authorized by me to proceed for the release of Sister Gloria Narväez Argoti, of Colombian nationality. To this end he was authorized to travel to London to contact a specialized brokerage agency. I declare that I have approved the sum necessary to pay the intermediaries and the one fixed for the ransom. For the entire operation I requested absolute confidentiality and secrecy and when HE Mons. Peña Parra took up the function of Substitute, I took steps to inform him and authorize him to follow the procedure.

2. London Palace Offer

I declare that in June 2020 Cardinal Angelo Becciu came to me to report a proposal, received from the Hon. Giancarlo Innocenzi Botti, relating to the Real Estate located in London. Considering the proposal interesting, I asked the cardinal to refer it to the Rev. Father Guerrero Alves, Prefect of Spes, and to HE Card. Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, for the evaluations of their respective competences, deferring to their judgement”.

THE POPE’S REPLY: “I DON’T SIGN ANYTHING” – “Surprisingly, I was misunderstood by you”, Pope Francis then wrote to Cardinal Angelo Becciu, replying to the former Substitute who insisted on asking him for a declaration in his favor regarding some issues at the heart of the proceedings.

“Dear Brother – writes Francesco in the letter dated July 26, 2021 – I thought, with the first letter dated July 21 in reply – I hoped definitively, to yours dated July 20, that I had clarified, in a spirit of truth, my negative position on the declarations that you intend me to sign:

1. ﻿﻿﻿hostage release;

2. ﻿﻿﻿Place of London offer by Innocenzi Botti.

Evidently and surprisingly, I was misunderstood by you.

In particular, regarding the opposition of the secrecy bond, I reiterate that the assignment of money to an intermediary, due to the opaque aspects that emerged according to the accusatory thesis, cannot be covered by a State Secret for security reasons, nor susceptible to affixing of the papal secret. Therefore, I regret to inform you that I cannot comply with your request to formally declare “nothing” and therefore to “disregard” the letter I had written to you, tantum veritatem pre oculis habens and which I am sending you again. I hope you can understand and accept the spirit of truth that guides my decision. May the Lord bless you and Our Lady keep you. Fraternally”.