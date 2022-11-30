Vatican, the new interceptions of Becciu. The family plan

On the case of Vatican scandal new ones emerge background. New ones are popping up chat of the cardinal Becciu and of family and friends, from which it is understood that the move of to record there phone call of the Dad it was not accidental. Mario, the brother of the former Deputy Secretary of State in the Holy See – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano -, not knowing that I am intercepted thus addressed the family friend, author of the recording of the call to Pontiff. “Bring the registration“, “order of A”. The cardinal’s brother, spoke to Maria Luisa Zambranothe family friend who is referred to as the authoress of the registration telephone.

In that call, Becciu – continues the Fact – asked the Dad to give a version favorable to him in the investigation on funds of the Holy See. The sentence – reported by AdnKronos – is contained in a disclosure by Gdf from Oristanonow in the proceedings of the Vatican trial. Zambrano it is not investigated. The exchange of messages between Mario Becciu and the Zambrano takes place the day after the phone call, Sunday 25 July. The woman, according to the information, would also have been in close relationships with Cecilia Marognathe intelligence agent who handled the case of ransom of the nun in Maligetting 500 thousand € from the Holy See.

