Death is not the end. For those who want to believe it, of course. But sometimes it’s not even the beginning. That of Benedict XVI is the first of a Pope in six centuries that leaves us without a conclave. Vatican anticlimax.

During the funeral of John Paul I, there were no chairs. Carlo Confalonieri presided over it, 93 cardinals concelebrated and when they went to sit down they found the situation. It was not a surprise, it had already happened months before, at the funeral of Paul VI. There is no record of it occurring in John Paul II’s, despite the fact that 140 cardinals concelebrated —and Ratzinger presided. And neither does it seem that it will happen in Benedict’s, which will be held next Thursday at nine in the morning and will be presided over by Pope Francis. It is what has to die on the bench, perhaps Juan Carlos I is thinking about it.

The body will not be carried in procession, it will not wear the canopy, the heads of state who attend will only do so in their personal capacity and the camerlegno will not intervene because a Pope is not buried. Someone who was buried is buried. They promise a solemn, but sober funeral. Solemn, but little. Ana Blanco and Lorenzo Milá broadcast the funeral of John Paul II, the first broadcast in its entirety by Televisión Española. It had a 40% audience share, with just over 1,700,000 viewers. And Antena 3 and Telecinco also told it live. Benedicto’s will be broadcast by TVE in simulcastI still don’t know who is behind the wheel. It will surely have little audience.

We bury someone who renounced the vicarage of God on earth with very little pomp and pageantry, a priceless sign of times that disbelieved not only in faith, but also in ritual. We have plenty of chairs and we lack seats.

