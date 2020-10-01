Pope Francis refused to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to the Vatican. The pontiff referred to the upcoming elections in the United States and the reluctance of the Holy See to interfere in American politics, reports The guardian… Meanwhile, analysts believe that the meeting had to be canceled in order not to raise the sensitive topic of the Vatican’s relationship with China.

In the Vatican, Pompeo met with a representative of the Vatican diplomatic corps, Secretary for Relations with States Paul Richard Gallagher. Later, he announced to the media a diplomatic version about the inexpediency of a meeting between the Pope and the US Secretary of State – supposedly the pontiff should not get too involved in the American elections. At the same time, the European media suggested that the meeting of Pope Francis with Pompeo could be canceled because of China. The Vatican signed an agreement with Beijing two years ago to obtain the right to appoint Catholic bishops in China. Now the United States is expressing concern about the PRC’s policies, especially in the context of human rights observance. Washington invites the Vatican to join those who condemn the violation of religious freedom by Beijing.

Before his visit to the Vatican, Pompeo published an article where he spoke sharply about the Pope’s agreement with China. The US Secretary of State believes the Vatican has tainted its moral authority with such compromises. Gallagher did not hide the fact that the Holy See was very critical of Pompeo’s article. The reluctance to once again discuss a sensitive topic could become another reason to cancel the negotiations between the pontiff and the US Secretary of State.

