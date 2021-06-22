The Vatican formally asked the government to amend the Zan bill because it “violates the Concordat”. An unprecedented act in the history of the relationship between the two states

According to the secretariat of state, the proposal now being examined by the Senate Justice Committee (after an initial approval of the text in the Chamber last November), would violate in “some contents of the revision agreement of Agreed“. This is the first time that the Papal State intervenes with a verbal note to the Italian embassy to oppose the approval of a law, exercising the powers provided for by the Lateran Pacts (and their amendments).

There verbal note (a formal communication in third person and unsigned) was presented by Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, secretary for relations with states of the Holy See. According to what is written in the document, delivered by the high prelate on June 17, “some current contents of the legislative proposal under examination in the Senate reduce the freedom guaranteed to the Catholic Church by theArticle 2, paragraphs 1 and 3“.

Paragraph 1 of article 2 of the Covenants states: “The Italian Republic recognizes the full freedom of the Church to carry out its pastoral, educational and charitable mission, of evangelization and sanctification. In particular, the freedom of organization, of public exercise of worship, the exercise of the magisterium and spiritual ministry as well as jurisdiction in ecclesiastical matters “. Paragraph 3 guarantees “to Catholics and their associations and organizations the full freedom of assembly and manifestation of thought by word, writing and any other means of dissemination”.

For the Vatican some passages of the ddl Zan not only would they question the aforementioned “freedom of organization” (accused, for example, Article 7, which would not exempt private schools from organizing activities for the upcoming National Day against homophobia, lesbophobia and transphobia, but would even attack, in a more general sense, “freedom of thought” of the Catholic community). “We ask that our concerns be accepted”, concludes the Holy See in the document. If it is nothing new that the Vatican intervenes on issues of this sort, it is certainly the diplomatic terrain on which it has decided to move this time.