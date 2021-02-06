The French Nathalie Becquart is the first woman to be nominated as undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops. Uclever appointment of Pope Francis according to historian of religions Odon Vallet because “it is very possible that she becomes secretary of the synod of bishops who are elected by their confreres and who say how the church should be governed. And next year there is a very important reunion” on this subject.

For the historian of religions this nomination “probably indicates that Pope Francis will probably give up because he is very tired and very old, maybe next year and that he would like there to be more women to take the place of the men, bishops or cardinals a little misogynistic and Pope Francis is not misogynist“, he underlined. Odon Vallet believes that he”is very likely“that other women be appointed to important positions in the Vatican soon.

“Nathalie Becquart is a Frenchwoman, a nun, a woman of Jesuit spirituality. Pope Francis himself is a Jesuit. She is an alumnus of HEC, so she is high level“, he detailed.

“After high business studies, she became a nun. She was already as an expert at this mini-council that is the Synod of Bishops, but what is new is that she has a voice and therefore she can vote“, clarified Odon Vallet.