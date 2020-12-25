Italian police were blocking access to the Vatican on the morning of Friday, December 25. For the first time, Christmas celebrations take place without pilgrims. Unheard of, as the streets surrounding the Pontifical Palace and the capital of Italy, Rome, are empty. Confinement is applied for the end of year celebrations. In a sober atmosphere, the Pope recalled on Friday morning the need to show solidarity in the face of the coronavirus crisis: “We must seek a solution for all. A vaccine for everyone. Especially for the most vulnerable, and thinking of all regions of the planet.“





In front of a hundred guests, he performed the “Urbi et Orbi” blessings. On Thursday evening, Pope Francis also conducted a sober midnight mass at the Vatican, postponed to the early evening, in front of some 200 faithful, all masked. The celebrations ended at 9 p.m. in order to respect the current curfew.