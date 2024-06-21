VAT numbers, here are the new deadlines for the payments: but they are not free of charge

The government has decided to extend by one month payments for them VAT numbersrelating to the various taxes: Irpef, Ires, Irap and the Flat Tax. The new deadline, initially set for July 31st, has been postponed to August 30th. An extension awaited by 4.5 million VAT numbers which has now – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – become a fixed, almost indispensable stop. Also for 2024 the appointment at the cash desk to pay Irpef, with its additional taxes, Ires, Irap and the Flat Tax at 15% of the flat rates is postponed from 31 July to 30 August. But this slippage it will not be at zero costone is in fact expected 0.40% increase in interest. This time the reasons are linked to the two-year preventive agreement, whose machinery has just started and which aims to intercept many of those 4.5 million interested parties.

But this extension, even if only for 30 days, – continues Il Sole – It weighs heavily on the state coffers: from the self-taxation of VAT numbers, in fact, the Treasury expects something like 16 billion euros. In fact, the collection of the 2023 balance and the first payment 2024 of direct taxes and IRAP due by professionals and businesses. The new extension, included in the last article relating to rewriting the fiscal calendarstops until Friday 30 August, thus avoiding having to slip to September 2nd as the first weekday, falling on a Saturday, August 31st. A postponement to September which could have been possible from an accounting perspective cash coverage problems.