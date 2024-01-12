VAT numbers, the majority's proposal for two years without checks. Here's how it would work

The oppositions they go on the attack majority for a new bill presented to Senate. The right-wing government wants it widen the mesh of the agreement for them VAT numbers. The idea is to move to a new tax system, which provides two years without checks for those who pay one small lump sum. “A gift to tax evaders“, thunder Pd and M5s. The changes included in the opinion approved yesterday by the Finance commission of Palazzo Madama – we read in La Stampa – will be implemented when the legislative decree returns to cabinet for the definitive green light: “We already have the minister's approval”, announces Massimo Garavagliapresident of the commission and exponent of the League.

Between the majority in the Senate and the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo – who is carrying out the tax delegation – is there perfect harmonyhowever the opinion passed by the commission it blows up the barriers set by the Mef to limit access to the preventive agreement. In essence, – continues La Stampa – the opportunity is given to all self-employed people and individual entrepreneurs who request it “escape” legallycompared to a small payment in addition to taxes agreed with the Revenue Agency. It will be enough to admit this mini 10% income increase to protect themselves from tax checks for two years. The harsh comment of the head of Labor of the Democratic Party Maria Cecilia War: “To be reliable in tax declarations from now on it risks bringing only disadvantages“.

