VAT | “No mercy has been given to anyone,” says the Helsinki entrepreneur about the change in the VAT rate

VAT|Finland’s economic state of mind can paralyze consumption, but a scary domino effect lurks in the background, say a hairdresser and a stone carver who are waiting for a VAT increase.

You would be have given a moment of grace.

This is how the hairdressing entrepreneur sighs Tom Schevelin-Repnau in his shop in Helsinki. He refers to the general value added tax (VAT) increase, which will take place on the first Sunday of September.

He organizes the product shelf of a hair salon called Nuvo on Annankatu, whose price list needs to be updated to reflect the new 25.5 percent tax rate. So the prices have to be raised.

“I’ll probably use my laptop the previous Saturday night to make these changes.”

However, the rush to change the price list is not the grace period that Schevelin-Repnau is talking about.

It’s something bigger.

Government decided in the springthat the 24 percent value added tax payable on almost all products and services will be increased by one and a half percentage points. Action improves the economy of the debtor state.

To put it simply, the tax is a hitchhiker riding on top of the sales price. Up until now, for example, for a 124-euro product, the seller received a hundred and 24 euros were paid to the state.

A little tweaking to the percentage, there’s not much drama here, is there?

“This is special, because here no one has been given grace to recover from there starting in 2020. Corona struck with its own challenges, then war came to Europe, electricity crisis, financial crisis, inflation galloped. Now that there are signs of recovery, this will be it [vero] to discipline the consumer.”

Schevelin-Repnau was one of the respondents to HS’s VAT survey. We asked on Tuesdayhow the tax increase affects readers’ consumption or business.

The answers highlight the pain of small entrepreneurs. The pandemic wreaked havoc and left caution on the side.

Some of the less than a hundred respondents frankly claimed that the excess consumption will stop now: shops will be replaced by flea markets, pots will be picked from one’s own field, and haircuts will be done at home in front of the mirror.

“In what way this [korotus] help the economy recover? This is short-sighted if consumption starts to stagnate,” says Schevelin-Repnau.

An entrepreneur scolds the government for its rhetoric: it’s terrible and it’s going badly.

“The whole time you have to tighten up here and there and there. If we all sit on our wallets and don’t buy anything just to be sure, that money won’t circulate.”

Tom Schevelin-Repnau says that 1.5 percentage points is not an “absurdly large amount”, but one must take into account a year accompanied by inflation and high interest rates. Now that the interest rates have gone down, it is “as good as nothing” for him, because taxation is getting tighter.

VAT change sparked technical debate; for example, do they bend sales systems to the decimal number 25.5? Among small entrepreneurs, there is a fear of stealthy maneuvers that will be overshadowed.

Schevelin-Repnau interprets that the suppliers’ new price lists have an increase of more than one and a half percent.

“The gang decides that now is a good time to raise prices at the same time. This is how it goes,” he says and states that then our own prices must also be raised.

The chain of increases is crowned by the fact that if the price of a product or service becomes, say, 97.3 euros because of the tax, it is an amount that is difficult to market. Then many entrepreneurs are tempted to round it up to a hundred.

You can imagine the consequences if the same chain reaction occurs in all sectors.

In addition to the tax increase, Kirsi Parko’s company also has something as special as burial trends to think about. Cremations are increasing, so the need for tombstones is decreasing. “At least here in Mikkeli, about half of the coffins are still buried.”

“We let’s get the rest of the year under control”, sums up the entrepreneur Kirsi Parkko.

She and her husband have a stone carving shop in Mikkeli, which makes tombstones. The company has been owned by the same family for almost a hundred years. The busiest sculpting season is right now, so it is not possible for the couple to sculpt websites and advertisements with the other hand.

“We have many old customers who want our brochures in paper form. Everything should be rebuilt.”

Veistämö therefore sells at the old prices, leaving them with less. It is comforting that in the fall, business quiets down when winter approaches and the ground freezes. Prices will be updated with this information at the turn of the year.

“Small family businesses and micro-enterprises will suffer the most from the increase. You can imagine that many entrepreneurs have old-fashioned cash systems that do not adapt to this change.”

Like Schevelin-Repnau, Parkko believes that “everyone raises prices” in the supply chain. However, Veistämö is not planning wild increases in the final amount.

“There are really price-conscious people in Eastern Finland. We also clearly wanted to keep the prices visible,” says Parkko.

Then there is the ethical aspect of the field, which is connected to the limitations of life.

“Grief must not be exploited, under no circumstances.”

Hairdresser and the sculptor say they understand the state’s difficult situation. What would you do in the minister’s shoes?

“It’s a terribly difficult thing. I am worried about the government’s debt, but there is no philosopher’s stone. For too long, we lived widely,” says Parkko.

“Something needs to be done. In that sense, I’m not against this matter”, states Schevelin-Repnau and continues:

“In my opinion, the tax increase could be temporary. Let’s keep it for a year, two, and then when X amount of euros has been collected, it could be calculated.”