VAT bonus 800 euros: how it works, who is entitled to it and how to request it

The Iscro, the extraordinary income and operational continuity allowance, with the 2023 maneuver under discussion in Parlanento will become a structural measure starting from 2024: here’s what it is, how it functions and how to request the 800 euro VAT bonus.

What it is, how it works and who is responsible for it

The measure, already tested in past years first with the Covid pandemic and then with the war in Ukraine, is a sort of redundancy fund for professionals and small VAT parties who have lost their jobs and consequently recorded a drop in their income.

The allowance, which ranges from 250 to 800 euros, will be paid by INPS for six months. The main change compared to the past is that the range of those who will be able to receive the bonus will be expanded.

In fact, all those professionals and VAT numbers who have declared an income of up to 12 thousand euros will be able to access the support. Previously, however, the limit had been set at 8,145 euros.

Furthermore, another novelty is that, in order to receive the bonus, it will be necessary to demonstrate that you have recorded a drop in turnover of 70% compared to the previous two years.

The check that will be paid by INPS cannot exceed 800 euros per month for six months, but it cannot be less than 250 euros either.

To obtain the bonus, simply apply to INPS. The requirements for submitting the application are that the VAT number must have been active for at least three years and that those requesting Iscro must not be in receipt of a pension nor can they already receive an inclusion allowance.

The Revenue Agency will make the membership proposal available to VAT numbers by April 2024, but when fully operational the deadline will be 15 March. Taxpayers will be able to join by July 2024 and in subsequent years by June. The agreement is aimed at taxpayers with a VAT number, carrying out business, arts or professions activities, both those who pay flat-rate taxes and those who apply synthetic reliability indices.