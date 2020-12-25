Highlights: The previous BJP government started a subsidy of Rs 833 per month to farmers in Rajasthan.

When the electricity bill is deposited, around 10000 rupees are deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers.

This plan was discontinued during the rule of Gehlot’s Congress government.

Jaipur. The Congress Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has stopped the free electricity scheme for agricultural consumers amid protests by farmers on agricultural laws. Former Chief Minister of the state, Vasundhara Raje, raised the issue by tweeting on Saturday and said that this government has always done financial injury to the Annadata. The previous BJP government had started a scheme to provide electricity free of cost to farmers in Rajasthan of about Rs 10,000 per year. But this plan has now been discontinued after the Congress is in power.

Former CM Vasundhara tweeted that in order to stop the BJP government’s plans, the Congress government has also banned free electricity given to agricultural consumers. With a view to providing financial help to the farmers, we had started a scheme to provide electricity free of cost of about 10 thousand rupees to the farmer every year. He said that ‘this government has always done the job of hurting the Annadata financially, to which our farmer brothers and sisters will definitely give the Congress in the coming elections.’

BJP’s master stroke in Gehlot’s hometown, announcement of elevated road in Jodhpur after ‘no’ of state government

One year subsidyGehlot could not give

Under the Gehlot government, which won the election, the power companies had earlier stopped subsidy of this scheme on the pretext of DBT. Due to this, farmers had to get their electricity accounts linked to bank accounts by getting their names corrected in the Jamabandis. Farmers had to struggle a lot for this by making rounds of the Patwaris. Even after this, for the past several months, the subsidy for agricultural electricity connections, which was announced by the former government, was Rs 833 per month. Subsidies are not coming in the bank accounts of farmers.

Farmers Protest: Another breakdown in NDA in protest of agricultural law, RLP also left after Akali Dal

Energy Minister’s argument – already giving cheap electricity to farmers

Energy Minister BD Kalla said that subsidy in the farm bill of 833 rupees is giving economic burden on the government if farmers do not get subsidy. There is no help from the Central Government for this. While farmers are already being given cheap electricity. However, he also says that the file has been sent to the Finance Department to re-subsidize the farmers.

Farmer Dialogue: 1000 Chaupal, Poonis also reached the farm among farmers to listen to Modi



Ex-minister said, Congress exposes anti-farmer face

Rajendra Rathore, who was a minister in the opposition leader and BJP government, has attacked the Gehlot government on this issue. He has said that the anti-farmer face of Kikangres has been exposed. The Gehlot government has done the job of incurring excess electricity load on the poor farmers by discontinuing the subsidy of Rs 833 per month in electricity bills in the form of DBT to the 13 lakh agricultural consumers of the state started during the previous BJP rule. Is embarrassing.