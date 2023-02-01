A video that is causing discussion takes up a scene that took place in Vasto, in the province of Chieti, yesterday, Tuesday 31 January. In the video we see a police officer who would appear – according to the sound – to have operated the taser during a trivial argument with a merchant using the “electric gun” in the course of a peaceful discussion and in the absence of any danger.

The episode was filmed by a witness with a smartphone. The images show an animated discussion between a trader – Giovanni De Rosa – and a policeman who shortly before had stopped several customers of the fish shop: the officer would have asked the interlocutor to show the documents and the other would have replied that he did not have them with himself and having to go back to work.

The public official then ordered the trader to follow him to the police station: “I’m working”, was the response obtained. After a brief, completely peaceful discussion, albeit accompanied by threats of arrest, the policeman pulled out the taser, the electric pistol supplied by the police to block criminals or particularly dangerous characters and threatening to turn the weapon on the trader and his wife, who has come to his aid in the meantime. “You have to get down, I’ll shoot you with the taser,” says the officer. “Let him go,” the woman yells, before falling to the ground. Someone inside shouts: “He has just had surgery”, while the woman says to the policeman: “You are an animal”.

The police intervention ended shortly after. After placing the taser in the case, the officer, supported by a colleague, threw the trader to the ground and then handcuffed him. One of those present asked for the intervention of the carabinieri, warning that a clear abuse was taking place, but in the meantime the operator was loaded onto the patrol for transfer to the police station.

“In the video you only see what happened after, but it is the consequence of what happened before. No darts were fired with the taser, which only emitted an audible signal used as a deterrent. My clients will sue, person by person, all those who have made offensive comments”.

This was stated by the lawyer Fiorenzo Cieri, as reported by the local site ChiaroQuotidiano.it, who defends the two policemen who yesterday morning intervened in the center of Vasto, for a car left illegally parked in front of a shop. When the dealer protested they pulled out the taser. The scene was filmed by those present and the video is now making the rounds on the net, generating quite a few controversies.