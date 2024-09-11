With the CPU remaining largely the same as the standard PS5, an increase in frame rate will likely require a system that doesn’t put too much of a strain on the main processor, and PSSR is likely the solution adopted to find the right balance between graphical quality and performance.

This would have been one of the bases from which Cerny would have started to develop PS5 Pro, which in fact aims to increase the performance of games through a substantial increase in the GPU and above all the use of the new AI upscaling system called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution.

During the presentation event of PS5 Pro , Mark Cerny revealed a particularly interesting fact: already at the beginning of the video, the system architect of the recent Sony consoles reported that 75% of PS5 users prefer the graphics setting that promotes performance in terms of quality and resolution.

A paradigm shift?

The data revealed by Cerny is interesting, because this generation has been characterised up to now by the great question between resolution (and graphic quality) and performance, which for years have been placed at the two extremes of the graphics settings possible, identifying with the options made available.

Although importance is usually given to both characteristics, if the data is true it is clear that there is a large majority that leans towards performance.

In a certain sense, it is something different from what we saw in the previous generation, during which the search for resolution higher has perhaps been placed as a priority by developers on consoles, so we are faced with a sort of paradigm shift, with players now apparently wanting above all high frame rates and greater fluidity for games.

According to CNET, which had the opportunity to try out the PS5 Pro firsthand and speak with Mark Cerny, the PS5 Pro architect also reported that, based on the data collected, over 25% of PS5 users have displays capable of reaching 120 fps, while only one in 10 users has TVs with VRR, which still seems to somewhat limit the possible application of some technological advances already present on current consoles.