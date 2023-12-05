The pause after the triumph

There is no doubt that 2023 was the year of Max Verstappen, winner of almost all the GPs on the calendar and author of new records that seemed unattainable. An absolute domination over the competition which resulted in the victory of the third consecutive world title, with the Dutchman now experiencing the winter break with the awareness of returning in the 2024 in the role of man to beat. The big question mark will be the one relating to the next world championship: will we see another superiority of Red Bull over its rivals, or will there be a greater battle between the top teams?

The element of ‘pressure’

While recognizing Verstappen’s excessive power, the Ferrari Team Principal supports the second hypothesis Frédéric Vasseur, who arrived in Maranello this year to replace Mattia Binotto. The French engineer sent compliments to the 2023 world champion, but also a theory to destabilize the latter’s leadership: “The only problem for us is that, like everyone else, we made more mistakes when we were under pressure – explained to gpblog.com – no one has managed to put pressure on him this season, except us, in the last two or three events. Except in Singapore with Carlos, where Max started to make some mistakes, or maybe Red Bull made some mistakes in terms of set-up, and we were too far away to put them under pressure.”

An impeccable year

Pressure, therefore, can be an element to push the Dutchman to make some more mistakes in the future, the same ones he has almost never made this year: “It’s not natural for anyone to have doubts about it, but he had an exceptional season – he added – he fought with Checo in the first two or three races, but then he was on another planet, and clearly made no mistakes this season. I also think that when he struggled in qualifying in Jeddah it was due to a mechanical problem, but then he was always there making good starts without contact, except in Las Vegas.”. In the latter case, Verstappen was in fact penalized 5 seconds for pushing Leclerc to the outside at the first corner.